Cyclone likely to hit Satkhira, C’Bazar tonight

Cyclone 'Sitrang' is likely to hit the coastal areas in Satkhira and Cox's Bazaar today, forecasts Bangladesh Meteoro-logical Department (BMD).

The deep depression formed over the East-Central Bay and the adjoining areas moved slightly northwestwards and was centered at about 780 km to the south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 715 km to the south-southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 730 km south of the Mongla Port and 695 km south of Payra Port at midday yesterday.

According to BMD's forecast issued on Sunday, the deep depression is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and re-curve northwards.

The cyclonic has been named 'Sitrang' on Thailand's proposal.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary Signal No. 4.

The government has taken preparations to

provide safety to people and their property.

Field level officials have been instructed to move people to cyclone shelters.

Volunteers are campaigning in the coastal belt to shift people to shelters at short notice, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said at a news briefing in the ministry at Secretariat yesterday after an emergency coordination meeting of National Implementation Board on Cyclone Preparedness.

He said that Sitrang was likely to hit the coastal areas in Satkhira and Cox's Bazar tomorrow.

Enamur Rahman, who chaired the meeting, instructed field level officials and volunteers to provide all support to the people.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Department of Disaster Management Md. Atiqul Islam, Ministry's Additional Secretary Begum Rawshan Ara, Director of Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) Ahmedul Haque and Director of Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) Azizur Rahman.

Dr Enam said that low-lying areas in the coastal districts were likely to be inundated by tidal surge of three to five feet height above normal tides.

He said that the cyclone might hit the coastal areas in Bangladesh tonight.

"If it moves to the north-east, it may hit 730km area in 19 coastal districts. The wind speed of the cyclone may be between 90km to 110km," he said.

In a special weather bulletin issued yesterday, Storm Warning Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that the deep depression moved slightly northwestwards at 12 noon yesterday.

It said that the deep depression was located about 780 km to the south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 715 km to the south-southwest of the Cox's Bazar Port, 730 km to the south of Mongla Port and 695 km to the south of Payra Port.

The deep depression is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and re-curve northwards, it said.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts and the sea will remain rough, it said.

It also said that under the peripheral effects of the deep depression, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience gusty winds of 40kph to 50 kph together with heavy rainfall ranging between 88mm to 289mm.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary Signal No. 3.

Under the influence of deep depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas in the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokahti, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and shoals are likely to be inundated by surges of three to five feet height above normal astronomical tides, it cautioned.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelters until further notice.

Panic gripped the coastal population in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Satkhira, Khulna and Pirojpur.

Coastal people expressed fears that the existing embankments might not prove useful against the tidal surges.

Satkhira Water Development Board (WDB) officials said that out of the 800 km of embankments only 2.5 km was at risks.

Satkhira WDB-2 Executive Engineer Md Shahanewaz Talukder said that it was unlikely that the embankment will break unless there was strong storm hit with strong tidal surges.

"Preparations have been made to face any situation by stocking geo and synthetic bags to repair possible breaches," he said.

Satkhira Met Office In-charge Zulfiqar Ali told the Daily Observer that the cyclone was yet to be formed.

"It's not clear, whether it will hit the Satkhira coast, but if it does, it may hit with speed ranging between 50-60kmph with tidal surge of two to five feet heights, with heavy rains," he said.













