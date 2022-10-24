

Khandker Golam Faruq new DMP Commissioner

A gazette notification was issued in this regard by the Home Ministry's Public Security Division on Sunday.

The appointment of Khandker Faruq will be effective from October 29 when incumbent DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam will go on retirement on the same day.

Bangladesh Civil Service's (BCS) 12th batch's police cadre officer Khandker Faruq has been serving as rector of the Bangladesh Police College in Dhaka.



















