Sugar vanishes from markets

A number of syndicates are active in controlling sugar price in the kitchen markets on different occasions across the country.

An intelligence report given to the Commerce Ministry a few weeks ago showed the recklessness of the unscrupulous gang despite an advance warning that syndicates of traders would be active in raising commodity prices.

Meanwhile, Khatunganj in Chattogram, the country's largest wholesale market, is now unable to pay for sugar. As the supply is less than the demand, there is a severe disruption in the sugar supply chain. The price of one of these commodities is increasing rapidly.

According to sources, traders have increased the price of sugar by creating an artificial crisis through manipulation. As a result, the price of loose sugar has increased by Tk 15 to Tk 20 per kg within a week. And packaged sugar is almost out of market.

Buyers say that the traders are playing the game by holding the people hostage. They are not following any rules of the government. They are increasing the price as they wish. And it is being said by the businessmen that their production has decreased due to the electricity and gas crisis. For which there is a shortage of the commodity in the market.

Retailers, however, are saying the same old thing. Buying at a higher price means selling at a higher price. Companies are

raising prices together. You want to know why they are raising prices?

The sellers say that it is not possible for them to sell sugar at the rate because the price of sugar is more than this in the wholesale market So they stopped selling sugar, because the mobile court catches them if they sell at a higher price and don't say anything to big businessmen.

According to government data, a major part of the country's total sugar demand is met through imported sugar. This sugar is imported mainly by City Group, Abdul Menem, Meghna, S Alam, Igloo and Deshbandhu Group. These traders are now raising the price of sugar on the pretext of gas and electricity shortage.

It is said by the companies that they have all kinds of raw materials for sugar, but due to gas shortage, sugar cannot be produced as per the demand. Along with this, the cost of production is also increasing. Due to this, the price of sugar is increasing as the supply of sugar is less than the demand.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the market price monitoring organization of the Ministry of Commerce, has acknowledged the increase in prices.

According to the latest information of the organization, a week ago sugar was Tk 90 to Tk 95 per kg. Now that sugar has increased by Tk 20 and is being sold at Tk 115 to Tk 120.

TCB senior executive and spokesperson Humayun Kabir said the price of sugar has increased in the market. However, the price of TCB sugar has not increased.

He said the Commerce Ministry has a separate department monitoring price hike of commodities, they will be able to tell the matter.

It has been seen on the ground that loose sugar is being sold at Tk 150 per kg in most of the shops in the capital. Sugar bought a week or three days ago is being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 105 per kg in some shops.

However, at that time, the market and shops did not see packaged sugar. A week ago, sugar was sold at Tk 90 to Tk 95 per kg in these shops. And packaged sugar was Tk 95 per kg.

However, on October 6, the Commerce Ministry of the government fixed the price of loose sugar at Tk 90 and the price of packaged sugar at Tk 95. But it did not work in practice. On the contrary, the price is increasing now.

Earlier on September 22, the price of loose sugar was fixed at Tk 84 and packed at Tk 89. The government was forced to increase the price due to non-supply of sugar at the fixed price. But sugar is being sold at Tk 15 to Tk 20 more per kg than the price set by the government.

Anisur Rahman, owner of Ma General Store in Segun Bagicha Kitchen Market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "A week ago sugar was bought for Tk 4,700 a bag (50 kg). On Sunday, buying that sugar cost Tk 5,300 bags. The bag has increased by Tk 500. I am selling Tk 115 per kg."

Akkas Ali, a businessman from Shyambazar, said, "I am selling wholesale for Tk 110. And I am selling retail for Tk 115 to Tk 120."

He expressed anger and said the prices of oil, flour and sugar are increasing again. As the prices of goods are rising, after a few days people will beat up the traders.

He complained that he had ordered 5 bags of fresh sugar from Meghna Group at Tk 100 per kg 5 days ago. After that there is no news from the company. The price is increasing, now we are not getting the goods by ordering, and when the price goes down, the companies force us to buy it.

Delwar Hossain, dealer of Meghna Group, said, "There is no sugar in the company, we are not getting sugar because of the sugar shortage." So I can't pay the shopkeepers.

He said, "When asked, the company said the production of sugar has decreased due to gas shortage. Where earlier 5,000 tonnes were produced per day, now 1,000 tonnes are being produced. Due to this we are not getting sugar as per demand."

"We bought a sack of sugar at Tk 4,200 to Tk 4,300 in the last week but we bought a sack of sugar at Tk 4,500 two days ago. But the price of packaged sugar did not see any hike," said Abu Talib, a trader of Kawran Bazar.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said the consumer goods market has been on the rise for a long time. The government should strictly monitor the market.














