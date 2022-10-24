Video
Dengue patients cross 1,000 mark on Sunday

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The capital facing worst dengue outbreak, flooding hospitals with patients, putting severe strains on the health service. The photo was taken from 31-Bed Hospital at Kamrangir Char in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The capital facing worst dengue outbreak, flooding hospitals with patients, putting severe strains on the health service. The photo was taken from 31-Bed Hospital at Kamrangir Char in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As many as 1,034 patients with dengue fever were admitted to hospitals across the country and one patient died with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
So far 113 people have died due to dengue this year.
Of the admitted patients, 589 have been admitted in different hospitals in Dhaka and 445 patients outside the capital.   
    A total of 31,063 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country this year. Of them, 26,513 patients returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 3,492. Among them, 2,286 patients are admitted in Dhaka and 1,206 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


