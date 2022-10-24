People are not with you, but with us, Quader tells Fakhrul



Awami League rally at Osmani Stadium in Narayanganj on Sunday. (Inset) AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addresses the rally. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He said this at the triennial conference of Narayanganj district AL at Osmani Stadium in Narayanganj.

Indicating BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Obaidul Quader said, "Millions of people are not with you but with us. Forget the dream of the caretaker government. It will be played with millions of people. December is the month of victory. In the month of victory you will hear the roar of the sea of people."

AL General Secretary also said, "We must play and the play will be against vote theft and vote fraud. We will play against corruption and looting. The game will be against women oppression."

"They (BNP) killed thousands of people and now Fakhrul is talking big today. Now they are complaining that they are getting blocked. But, they beat us brutally in front of Awami League office during their regime," Quader added.

Narayanganj district AL President Abdul Hai presided over the conference and AL Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque inaugurated it.

Abdur Razzaque said, "BNP has no ground under their feet. They cannot oust the Awami League. We will go to the polls and we prefer fair and beautiful elections."

He also said, "The whole world is in turmoil today due to Ukraine-Russia war. A prime minister also

resigned. Some media have fainted after seeing BNP's rally. They think caretaker government will come. Awami League conferences are being held every day across the country. Are the gatherings of those conferences smaller than any gathering of BNP?"

AL Presidium member Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dipu Moni, Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam and Law Affairs Secretary Kazi Najibullah Hiru were, among others, present at the conference.

In the second session of the conference it was decided that the present committee will continue for the next three years.

Meanwhile, the conference of Narayanganj city AL which was scheduled on October 25 has been postponed due to the upcoming cyclone 'Sitrang'.











