Tigers take on Netherlands today

Bangladesh are buoyant for the winning start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 beating the Netherlands today at Bellerive Oval, Hobart in Australia.

The match starts at 10:00am (BST).

After 2-0 triumph in and against the UAE, the Tigers took part in a tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan but lost all of their four matches. They then moved to Australia from New Zealand ahead of the World Cup and lost the first warm-up match to Afghanistan by 61 runs. Their 2nd warm-up match against South Africa was washed away but still Shakib and Co are favourite today in all aspects including experience, ranking and international match exposure.

Bangladesh have twin challenges in the format- the worst opening pair among the participating 12 teams in terms of scoring rate and the lack of power hitting capacity. Liton Das's strike-rate is 127, which is the highest among the top six Bangladesh batters. Meanwhile, they experimented with five different opening pairs in the last five matches and a stable opening partnership is still a major area of uncertainty for them.

Mehidy Miraz is likely to pair with Soumya Sarkar to open Bangladesh innings today if the think tank doesn't still prefer to favour their 'darling child' Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who bears an average of 18, strike rate of 103 and never scored a fifty in the format.

Liton, Shakib, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Yasir Ali Rabbi are the auto choices in the batting order although proven performers like Afif, Sohan and Rabbi

failed to justify their names during the New Zealand tri-series.

Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed are the three quick to serve with the ball joining Shakib, Mosaddek and Miraz. Mosaddek is the possible drop out in case of inclusion of an additional specialist bowler. Shoriful Islam is the fourth pace bowling option for them while Nasum Ahmed is the lone available specialist spinning option.

Dutch men on the contrary, have a quality pace-bowling attack combining Fred Klaasen, Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren, who helped them to restrict Namibia and the UAE in reachable totals whereas left arm spinner Tim Pringle was very impressive during first round matches of the event. Max O'Dowd, de Leede, Scott Edwards and Tom Cooper are the men in Oranges to claim the highlights with the bat.

The Bellerive Oval produces good rate of runs and the first innings averaged here is 156 runs. Sri Lanka scored 133 for one here on Sunday from 15 overs only to chase 128-run total of Ireland.

Toss winning skipper must prefer to bat first to post a good total on the board to defend although the weather forecast can compel the sides to share points as 2mm rain can be recorded during the game time.












