Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:06 AM
PM felicitates Xi on his reelection as Gen Secy of CPC

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the President of Bangladesh Awami League extended her heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations to President of China, Xi Jinping for being re-elected the General Secretary of the
    Communist Party of China (CPC).
'Your reelection is undoubtedly a fitting recognition of the trust and confidence reposed on you for your able leadership, achievements, and vision by the people of China and the CPC. I also convey my sincere congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th Congress of the CPC,' she wrote in a letter to Xi Jinping on Sunday.
Sheikh Hasina stated that Bangladesh observed with great admiration the realization of the First Centenary goal of the CPC- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020- as set when President Xi first took over the position of the CPC's General Secretary in 2012.
'We commend your resolve and guidance in taking China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects through innovation, economic policies, people-centered development philosophy, and multi-sectoral reforms. We welcome your endeavours to build a community of shared futures and appreciate your continued support of the socioeconomic development aspirations of developing countries. I believe you will contribute further to maintaining peace and stability across the globe in this challenging time,' she mentioned.
Prime Minister recall Xi's historic visit to Bangladesh in October 2016. She stated that the visit was marked by the transformation of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries into a 'Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.'
She also fondly recalled her visit to China in 2019, when she had a very productive meeting with the Chinese President. Prime Sheikh Hasina looked forward to working in close cooperation with the Chinese President to enhance the bilateral engagements further, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples, and promote peace and stability in the region and the world.
Sheikh Hasina wishes Xi Jinping continued success and good health and all the CPC members and delegates progress and prosperity in the coming days.


« PreviousNext »

