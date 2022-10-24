Video
 Illegal Wealth Case

Ex-DIG Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a Dhaka court for amassing Tk 3.14 crore beyond known sources of income.
Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka delivered the verdict on Sunday.
The court also fined him Tk 5 lakh, in default of which he will have to suffer six months more in jail.
The court also ordered to confiscate Tk  31,435,902 in favour of the State.
After delivering the verdict, the court cancelled his bail and sent him to jail.  
On September 22, both the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court fixed Sunday for pronouncing the judgment in the case.
Some 14 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant testified in the court.
The case against him is that Bazlur signed a contract with a real estate company in 2018 to buy a flat in the capital's Siddheshwari Road area at Tk 3.09 crore.
From April 20 to June 7 in 2018, Bazlur paid Tk 3.08 crore in cash and cheque, but during ACC interrogation, he could not show any legal source of the money.
In this connection ACC filed a case with ACC's Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka and showed him arrested in the case on October 20 of 2019.



