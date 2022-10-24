BCG seizes 12,500 kg of jelly-pushed shrimp



Bangladesh Coast Guard Pagla station seized approximately 12,500 kg of illegally jelly-pushed shrimps in the Dhaleswari Bridge area on Sunday. photo : courtesy

Based on secret information, a special operation was conducted in the Dhaleswari Bridge area by Bangladesh Coast Guard. During the operation they searched 7 passenger buses that left Khulna for Chattogram and seized approximately 12,500 kg of poisonous shrimps, with an estimated market value of Tk 1.5 million. As the real owner of the shrimps could not be found, no one was arrested.











