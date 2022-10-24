Video
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:06 AM
Home City News

Media urged to highlight women migrant workers’ rights

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Experts have given emphasis on 'Using Media' as a tool for portraying women migrant workers' security, success and platform for raising their rights.
 They also noted that all stakeholders including government's respective wings, INGOs, NGOs and CBOs must provide service and support for women migrant workers' safety.
This observation was made at a discussion on women migrant workers rights organished by CWCS in support of the Manusher Janno Foundation at the National Press Club on Sunday.
 Sayed Mahbub Elahi, President of Obhibashi Karmi Kallan Foundation, presenting the keynote paper, said that media persons can play a significant role to the life of women migrant workers.
Professor Israt Shamin, President of CWCS gave the welcome speech, saying that the women migrant workers are sending foreign money and they are playing a key role in the country's economy.
"Therefore we must have some responsibility to protect their lives so that they would not fall to prey to brokers," she said.
However, according to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), about 10, 86, 250 women migrant workers have gone overseas from the year of 1991 to 2022.
A total of 85, 794 women migrant workers have migrated to various Gulf countries from January to September in the current year.
A couple of recommendations came up at the press conference including that media persons must use positive words and impressions about women migrant workers instead of using hateful and disgraceful words, writing a report must include  credible information and case studies.







