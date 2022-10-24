DNCC fines house owners Tk 6.93 lakh

Dhaka North City Corporation on Sunday fined different house owners Taka 6.93 lakh on the 5th day of its combined operation to eliminate mosquitoes.

DNCC would continue the drive till October 25 to destroy all breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, carriers of both dengue and chikungunya.

The operation will start from 10:00am and continue till 1:00pm every day except Friday. The wards will be divided into ten sectors and each sector will have 10 sub-sectors to make the operation successful, said a press release of the DNCC. The DNCC teams will conduct the drives across all the 10 sub-sectors of a ward every day and they will cover all 54 wards under the DNCC, said a press release.

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam urged DNCC residents, councilors and journalists to extend their cooperation to make the operation successful.

He urged the residents to clear all stagnant water within three days to reduce the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes. -BSS







