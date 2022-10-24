Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man held with 1,070 yaba tablets in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1,070 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from his house in the district Saturday night.
The detainee was identified as Ezazul Haque, 39, son of Hazzaz Ali of Yusufpur Tangan village under Charghat Upazila in the district, RAB sources said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in his house and nabbed the man with the contraband drugs around 8.30pm.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 46 for selling, consuming drugs in city
BCG seizes 12,500 kg of jelly-pushed shrimp
Obituary
Media urged to highlight women migrant workers’ rights
DNCC fines house owners Tk 6.93 lakh
Man held with 1,070 yaba tablets in Rajshahi
Marine engineer found dead in city’s Dhanmondi
US Bangla to operate Dhaka-Male flights from Oct 31


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft