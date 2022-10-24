Man held with 1,070 yaba tablets in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1,070 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from his house in the district Saturday night.

The detainee was identified as Ezazul Haque, 39, son of Hazzaz Ali of Yusufpur Tangan village under Charghat Upazila in the district, RAB sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in his house and nabbed the man with the contraband drugs around 8.30pm. -BSS









