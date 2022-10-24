Marine engineer found dead in city’s Dhanmondi



Stunned relatives of Shahadat Hossain Majumdar, a marine engineer, who was stabbed to death in city's Dhanmondi area, wait for the dead body at the victim's residence at Bhuter Goli in Dhanmondi on Sunday. photo: observer

The deceased was identified Shahadat Hossain Majumdar. He used to work as chief engineer in a foreign ship.

Police recovered the body from Dhanmondi lake area around 2:30 am, said Ekram Ali, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station.

He went out for an evening walk in the lake area on Saturday and didn't return home.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy, said the hospital's outpost in-charge inspector Bacchu Mia.

Four stab injury marks were found on his body, he said. -UNB















A 51-year-old man was found dead in the city's Dhanmondi area early Sunday.The deceased was identified Shahadat Hossain Majumdar. He used to work as chief engineer in a foreign ship.Police recovered the body from Dhanmondi lake area around 2:30 am, said Ekram Ali, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station.He went out for an evening walk in the lake area on Saturday and didn't return home.The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy, said the hospital's outpost in-charge inspector Bacchu Mia.Four stab injury marks were found on his body, he said. -UNB