Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:05 AM
Home Editorial

Commoners cut up by cut-throat price of essentials

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Much to the helplessness of commoners, already squeezed by volatile kitchen market, the price of every daily essential continues to peak up by notches. And what front-paged in this daily on Saturday in this regard bodes no sign of relief any time soon. Rather, it seems that kitchen market is no longer in government's grip and government has thrown up the sponge in its battle against syndicates. The price of important daily essentials that would increase once or twice a year, is shooting up almost weekly now a days.

Almost all the kitchen items ranging from rice, sugar, fish, onion and broiler chickens are selling at such a cut-throat price that poor consumers are failing to cope up despite tightening their belts.

With the coarse rice price increased by Tk 4-5 per kg, sugar by Tk 10, onion by Tk 5-10, and almost all the vegetables going through the roof  simply lay bare vulnerability of low income people to arbitrary market manipulation of syndicates. Every day price of one or the other item is increasing.

Unfortunately, this arbitrary price hike is taking place in utter violation of government fixed price on some important daily essentials at a time when a significant number of people in the country is bearing the harshest brunt of pandemic hit economic reality.

Sadly, though the steps, such as waiving VAT, withdrawal of LC commission and LC margin earlier taken by government for the protection of consumers' interest served little its purpose, importers and mill owners are having a field day by making the most out of all waivers.

And although we are tired of penning editorials urging authorities concerned to take steps to reign in artificial crisis through indiscriminate hoarding of commodities by the dubious traders- the authorities seem to have gone heedless to our repeated urges.

A minutely study of the report brings forth that old game of lame excuse continuing between retailers and wholesalers, of which it is the common people who have become scapegoats.
Both retail and wholesale traders are exploiting the situation by either citing a lack of new supply or selling them at exorbitant price.

Already a significant number of people who earned their living by small businesses like running fruit, grocery or vegetables shops on sidewalks have been forced to quit the city and sent their families to village homes.

Under the circumstances, government's authorities concerned in controlling commodity prices should act immediately to normalise prices of daily essentials.

Exemplary punishment should be meted out to those dubious traders, importers and sellers operating under the mindset of illegal profit-mongering.

Finally, need of the hour is to form a price monitoring committee to oversee that essentials are sold at fair price. Government must come down heavily on syndicate so that it is not allowed to steal a march of any lame excuse.



« PreviousNext »

