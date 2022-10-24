Video
Media’s adverse impacts on teenagers

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Fahim Al Samad

Children's participation in society is essential for human development. Exposure to media violence, on the other hand, may have a negative impact on children's thoughts and behaviour. This is because media violence frequently shapes perceptions of physical harm and diverts children's attention away from real-world problems that they are attempting to solve. The most effective way to combat television violence is to acknowledge the problem and educate parents on how to deal with it.

Media violence refers to the presentation of violent or cruel themes in the media. This category includes television, movies, video games, and social media. Excessive media violence exposure among teenagers may have negative psychological and physical consequences. However, in recent years, researchers have investigated the psychological effects of digital media on children.

According to these studies, excessive media violence exposure has a negative impact on adolescents' mental health. Schools can also play an important role in educating children about the negative effects of media violence and coping mechanisms.

According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, teenagers who are overexposed to violent media are more likely to be unhappy, worried, and act out. This is due to the fact that violent images encourage viewers to behave violently. As children grow into adults, these imbalances cause anxiety and despair in them.

This study also found that adolescents who watched violent television were more likely to act violently in the classroom and in the community. According to another study, adolescent males who watch violent television are more likely to act aggressively around their families than guys who watch non-violent television.

Young people's aggressive conduct is a severe problem that divides families and social groupings. Schools can be a significant factor in punishing or even ejecting kids who act violently against their peers as a result of viewing violent television. Along with acting out at home, these guys may also be more likely to engage in criminal activity by performing violent crimes when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Schools may be very helpful in educating teens about the negative consequences of media violence as a method to lessen cyberbullying on sites like Facebook or Instagram. Through engaging activities and instructional resources supplied by instructors and school officials, kids may also learn how to manage anger brought on by repeated exposure to violent imagery.

Additionally, to allow people to experience the effects of violence first-hand, schools should advise students not to tweet or transmit violent photos without first offering context.Teenagers' minds are negatively impacted by excessive exposure to media violence in a variety of ways, including sadness, anxiety, anger, and lack of focus. Therefore, laws must to be passed to ensure that this immoral activity no longer has a harmful impact on society as a whole!

Teenagers are impressionable; they idolize the superstars they watch on television, and some even try to imitate them by using illegal tactics. Schools can do a lot to inform pupils about the negative effects of improper television viewing, both at home and at school.

Media violence has both beneficial and harmful consequences. In order to eradicate the harmful impacts of media violence, we must pay attention to them. To lessen the harm caused by media violence, it is crucial to comprehend its impacts. In order to utilize and regulate the media effectively, we must also be able to measure the impacts of media violence.
The writer is a contributor


