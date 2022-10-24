

Youth employment and empowerment challenges under global recession



Youth employment, youth training, various ICT training for youth and youth entrepreneurship should come forward to empower the youth. It is imperative to do so now. The country and the country's economy are battered by the impact of Covid-19. The middle class and the poor and underprivileged people in society are in a crisis of livelihood. Employment generation is one of the major challenges for the youth and youth population at large. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) 2019 report, the unemployment rate in Bangladesh is 4.99 percent. But the youth unemployment rate is 11.9 percent, more than two and a half times the national average. Out of the total unemployment, the number of unemployed youths is 79.6 percent. Experts and economists are now predicting that this rate may jump upward in the coming years. According to a 2019 World Bank report, one in three graduates is unemployed in Bangladesh. Can we even imagine the consequences of all these unemployed youth after the Covid-19 pandemic?



In the past years, 36 percent of people were fired due to the impact of Corona. Although many had jobs, they did not receive regular salaries. However, during the crisis, the government took development programs and people-friendly measures for the overall protection and livelihood of people of various professions. It contributed somewhat to keeping the wheels of the stagnant economy moving.



Since 2020, we are going through a difficult time in the war of life. Due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time due to the corona crisis, both teachers and students were in danger. Poverty is on the rise again due to Covid-19. A new 1.64 million people have joined the ranks of poverty (BIDS, 2020). Unemployment increased 10 times at the beginning of Corona. 46.22 percent of families in financial crisis broke their savings and more than 43 percent depending on help from relatives (BBS, 2020).



Although the growth of migrant income is on an upward trend, it decreased to 28.62 percent in October. In September it was 45.64 percent. The uncertainty of the youth started before the impact of Covid-19. According to BBS data, the unemployment rate for youth aged 14 to 24 was 12.3 percent. A BIDS study showed that about 33 percent of the educated youth were unemployed. The joint report of ILO and Asian Development Bank says that 11.17 lakh to 16.75 lakh young people may be unemployed in Bangladesh due to Corona.

Due to economic activity shutdowns or recessions, people are losing their jobs, not getting a regular salary, and getting low salaries, especially in the case of private sector workers. A shrinking job market has left many young people depressed. The new normal situation for young job seekers is seen as intense anxiety and spending time discussing the impact of Covid-19 on the job market.



Bangladesh is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and becoming a developed country by 2041. For this, the current government is creating various job opportunities for the youth. Moreover, important steps are being taken to ensure specific jobs. The government is taking various steps to create self-employment.



It is also very important that we provide a mass-oriented and action-oriented education. We have to move on. We need to focus on employment. It is our responsibility to educate our future generations properly without destroying them. Just as teachers have the responsibility for quality education, so do parents and civil society.



Everyone in society, including government parties, opposition parties, and civil society, all have a responsibility to create jobs. Job creation is a major challenge; To move the country forward by keeping the country's education system flawless and corruption free. It is not possible to get a job by bypassing it. Even with big degrees, there is no work. The number of educated unemployed is increasing in the country as the education system is not keeping pace with the market demand. A limited number of students attend higher education in almost all countries of the world. But here we have the complete opposite system. Even if you want to get a job, it is important to get a higher education degree. Whatever the location!



Our education system is not able to meet the demand for skilled and trained skilled workers in the labor market. Not only that, the education of the universities of Bangladesh is not able to meet the job market demand of the educated youth due to a lack of special skills. Only 19 percent of college graduates are employed full-time or part-time, and nearly half are unemployed. Furthermore, young female graduates are more likely to be unemployed, and two years after graduation, 33 percent of female graduates are unemployed, compared to male graduates, the report noted.



According to the vision of the Government of Bangladesh, the main sectors are information technology, agro-food processing, leather and leather products, ship-building and ready-made garments, tourism and tourism services, light technical construction industry. ) is lacking. For this, it is important to develop a curriculum based on what kind of skilled workers are required. Bangladesh's garment sector is so big but it has no importance in higher education. The same can be said for the leather sector. As a result, these sectors are becoming dependent on foreign workers. Entrepreneurs are forced to hire foreign workers as the country does not have even a minimum of qualified workers for specialized work. Unemployment is increasing in Bangladesh due to the gap in the education system. Students of Bangladesh cannot study their interests and desired subjects. Taking part in competitive exams in universities is a compulsory subject, there are often optional subjects that do not get lucky. Again, in work, you need to join wherever the opportunity arises and prove your work skills.



However, youth unemployment is not recognized as a major challenge to the economy in our various policies. The National Youth Policy 2017 did not give enough attention to the employment generation of the youth. Although the policy calls for steps to create employment for the youth, there is no visible plan. Of course, since the private sector contributes more to the economy, the private sector must be a major source of employment. Government should provide policy support in creating more jobs there.



To overcome this situation, strict quality control is required in education. For this, the approval structure, supervision and quality control of private universities must be done properly. Curriculum needs to be updated according to market demand to develop higher education curricula. Coordination is needed between legislators, investors, employing institutions and authorities and university authorities. Along with that, the government has to take some necessary plans. Not only good education but requisite skills and sincerity towards work and willingness to work on self-initiative are also very essential. We want to provide the youth with an education that will enable them to build careers well in life. We don't want to see the scourge of unemployment, we don't want to see the youth frustrated, we want to see the youth enterprising. It is very important to create employment for the youth. Therefore, creating new jobs or keeping a special allocation for employment initiatives is the need of the hour. An effective way to generate employment can be found in various ways. It is necessary to undertake investment in infrastructure projects, construction and expansion of roads and other activities. Small and cottage industries can play an important role in this area. Moreover, there should be a picture of job creation, job growth and different sectors of the government within the various departments of the government.



Our economy is moving fast now. The country has achieved positive economic and social growth with gradual high growth in the last decade. However, we must ensure that youth unemployment does not become a thorn in the way of our development and progress. Achieving the SDGs by 2030 and realizing the aspiration to become a developed country by 2041 will also depend on the development and effective utilization of the potential of the youth and their manpower and talent, as human resources are the key resource for our development. So, working with this in mind should be everyone's goal now.

The writer is a researcher and columnist











