13 killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 13 people including a minor child and two women have been killed and at least 20 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Panchagarh, Laxmipur, Thakurgaon, Chandpur, Kishoreganj, Rangamati and Barishal, in recent times.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed and two others were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nurunnabi, 40, son of late Siddique Ahmed, a resident of the upazila.

According to local sources, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned after losing its control over the steering on the Chattogram-Nazirhat road in Bhangapul area, which left its three passengers injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Nurunnabi succumbed to his injuries there.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nazirhat Highway Police Station (PS) Shamim Al Razi confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A minor boy, who was injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday.

Deceased Jisan Ahmed, 7, was the son of Rintu Ali, a resident of Chakchhatari Village under Bagha Municipality.

Local sources said a speedy motorcycle carrying Iman Ali, son of Abu Hanif of Pakuria Village, hit Jisan at around 10am on Friday while he was going towards Chakchhatari Government Primary School from home, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the boy to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Jisan succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 11am on Saturday while undergoing treatment there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A man and his sister-in-law were killed in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Farman Ali, 30, son of Ansar Ali Sheikh of Bhatikaya Village under Aminpur PS, and his sister-in-law Mahbuba Yasmin, 20, daughter of Jamal Sheikh of Madhpur Charpara Village in Santhia Upazila.

Police and local sources said Farman and Mahbuba were going to Gazipur from home at night riding by a motorcycle. Suddenly the motorcyclist lost control over its steering and hit hard a roadside tree in Bhitapara area on the Nagarbari-Bogura highway.

The duo died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Santhia PS SI Haider Ali confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A day-labourer was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in front of Dhunat Degree College on the Dhunal-Jorashimul road in the upazila at around 9am.

The deceased was identified as Ranju Mia, son of Hossain Ali Pramanik, a resident of Charpara Mathurapara Village in Sariakandi Upazila of the district.

Sherpur PS OC Rabiul Islam said an auto-rickshaw carrying four passengers was heading to Sariakandi Karitala area from Sherpur in the morning.

On the way, a bhotbhoti (local vehicle) and the auto-rickshaw were collided with each other in front of Dhunat Degree College, which left the four injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ranju Mia dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers, however, seized the vehicle, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A woman was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Khatun, 40, wife of Zahir Raihan, a resident of Shalhan Bazar area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Anwara was going to Dinajpur along with her husband riding by a motorcycle from home in the morning.

On the way, when they came in front of Bhajanpur College Gate, a dog came in front of their motorcycle and collided. At that time, Anwara fell on the road.

Locals rescued her in critical condition and took to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

LAXMIPUR: A man was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a car in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ledu Mia, 45, son of Safiq Ulla, a resident of Ward No. 15 under Laxmipur Municipality. He was a van driver by profession.

Local sources said a training car hit Ledu Mia from behind on the Dhaka-Laxmipur highway in Dalalbazar area at around 6:30 am after he went out for a morning walk along with his son Ismail, leaving him critically injured and two other passersby injured.

Later on, Ledu was rescued and taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Laxmipur Sadar Model PS Inspector Mominul Haque said they are yet to be informed about the matter, however, the law enforcers are looking over the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Baliadangi Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sahidul Islam, 25, and Payel, 23, residents of Barunagaon area under Sadar Upazila.

According to locals, Sahidul and Payel were going towards Thakurgaon riding by a motorcycle from Baliadangi at around 12:30am.

On the way, a bamboo-laden three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Kalomegh Barodhali area, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, a team of fire service recovered the bodies and handed them over to police.

Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

CHANDPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kachua Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rajan Saha, 37, a resident of Sholodana Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rajan Saha was going towards Kachua from Hajiganj riding by a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, a truck coming from behind hit his motorcycle in Kalchaun area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Kachua PS OC Ibrahim Khalil confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 17, son of Sirajul Omar, a resident of Dhankura Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Anamul, 16, a resident of Thadarkanda Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy truck hit a motorcycle in Kurshidmohal Bridge area on the Hossainpur-Gafargaon road in the upazila in the afternoon, leaving motorcyclist Rafiqul dead on the spot and pillion rider Anamul seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured was rescued and admitted to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

Hossainpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: At least 12 people have been injured after a jeep (Chander gari) fell into a roadside ditch in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in House Para area of Sajek Union in the afternoon.

Sajek Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Atulal Chakma said a jeep overturned and fell into a roadside ditch after its driver had lost control over the steering when it was carrying passengers to Sajek Tourist Spot, which left at least 12 people injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, where five of them were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated further, the UP chairman added.

Earlier on Wednesday, another jeep overturned and fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering. At that time a tourist was killed and six others were injured.

BARISHAL: Two persons have been killed in separate road accidents in Gournadi Upazila of the district recently.

A pharmaceutical trader was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Prashanta Bepari, 24, son of Swapon Bepari, a resident of Baghar Village under Mahilara Union in the upazila.

Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said a wood-laden truck hit a motorcycle in Dakshin Mahilara area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway at around 10:30am, leaving motorcyclist Prasahanta dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers, however, have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

On the other hand, an elderly man was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Dewan, a resident of Baghar Village under Mahilara Union in the upazila.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.