Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Local fishes set to disappear from Chalanbeel

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Local fishes set to disappear from Chalanbeel

Local fishes set to disappear from Chalanbeel

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Oct 23: Adverse climate, unplanned installation, dry season water scarcity, absence of fish reservoir, killing of fingerlings, shrinking canals and rivers are causing disappearance of local fishes in Chalanbeel in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.  
With the disappearance, fish prices are also increasing. Consumers are hiccupping to purchase fishes.
Local fish crisis is prevailing in Chalanbeel areas in Natore's Singra and Gurudaspur upazilas, in Sirajganj's Tarash and Ullapara upazilas and Pabna's Chatmohar and Bhangura upazilas.
In the backdrop of local fish disappearing from the beel, local fishes are farmed in ponds. But pond fishes are of no flavour.
Chalanbeel is constituted of low areas in nine upazilas of Natore-Pabna-Sirajganj districts.
But due to adverse impact of the nature, unplanned dams at the mouth of rivers, fishing nets and sediment have caused halt to flows of rivers and canals.
Fishermen of Gurudaspur, Singra and Tarash upazilas are trying for the whole day but getting very poor fishes.
Thousands of fishing families are passing days in hardship; they are starving also.
According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Natore District, the number of fresh water fishes in the country is 260; of these, about 130 species were found in Chalanbeel parts of Gurudaspur, Singra, Tarash and Chatmohar upazilas in the past; at present only 79 species are remaining.
The disappeared fishes included 11 species, such as Dhonda, Gurpuni, Bachha, Beitkeya, Gozar, Tengra, Veda, Shankor, Fanda and Tip Punti.
Also another 50 species of local fishes including Meni, Gutum, Chital, Poli, shrimp, Kachki, butter fish, one type of Chanda, Mola-dhela, Darnkina, Bouma, Gharua, Kalabaus, Banshpata and pungus got disappeared.
Fishers Hatem, Taleb, Rawshan Ali and many others of Bilsha Village in Gurudaspur Upazila expressed their frustration and said, canals in the beel have got raised due to gathered sand; so popular fishes, such as Boal, carp, Ruhi, eel, Ghaira and Tengra, are not available.
A college teacher Md Rabiul Karim at Chanchkoir Bazar said, "This full season fishes are not available at bazaars. Earlier fishes were available at this time, and the price was also affordable. Now it has been difficult to run family by the salary. But considering the nutrition demand of children, I have purchased some local fishes despite the price hike," he added.
Senior Assistant Officer of the DoF-Natore District Md Jahangir Alam said, local fishes of Chalanbeel region are disappearing as sediment and sand are halting river flows; unplanned dam raising, pond digging, illegal fishing nets, grabbing beels by filling, fishing with application of poison, pumping-out of beel water for fishing, excessive usages of chemical fertiliser and insecticides, ineffective application of fisheries' laws and absence of reserve zone.   
District Fisheries Officer Md Abul Kalam Azad said, the effort is continuing to bring back lost fish species in Chalanbeel region by raising reserve zone. It is essential to preserve fishes and expand fisheries to meet nutrition demand in the country, he added.
That is why it has been stressed for strengthening campaign and mobile court, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps
Local fishes set to disappear from Chalanbeel
Five shops burnt at Gafargaon
Trader fined for selling sugar at higher price
Three people electrocuted in Habiganj, Gaibandha
Formalin-mixed bananas flood Patharghata bazaars
Eight robbers held with weapons in Feni
Training BD specialists begins at Rooppur NPP


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft