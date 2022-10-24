

Local fishes set to disappear from Chalanbeel

With the disappearance, fish prices are also increasing. Consumers are hiccupping to purchase fishes.

Local fish crisis is prevailing in Chalanbeel areas in Natore's Singra and Gurudaspur upazilas, in Sirajganj's Tarash and Ullapara upazilas and Pabna's Chatmohar and Bhangura upazilas.

In the backdrop of local fish disappearing from the beel, local fishes are farmed in ponds. But pond fishes are of no flavour.

Chalanbeel is constituted of low areas in nine upazilas of Natore-Pabna-Sirajganj districts.

But due to adverse impact of the nature, unplanned dams at the mouth of rivers, fishing nets and sediment have caused halt to flows of rivers and canals.

Fishermen of Gurudaspur, Singra and Tarash upazilas are trying for the whole day but getting very poor fishes.

Thousands of fishing families are passing days in hardship; they are starving also.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Natore District, the number of fresh water fishes in the country is 260; of these, about 130 species were found in Chalanbeel parts of Gurudaspur, Singra, Tarash and Chatmohar upazilas in the past; at present only 79 species are remaining.

The disappeared fishes included 11 species, such as Dhonda, Gurpuni, Bachha, Beitkeya, Gozar, Tengra, Veda, Shankor, Fanda and Tip Punti.

Also another 50 species of local fishes including Meni, Gutum, Chital, Poli, shrimp, Kachki, butter fish, one type of Chanda, Mola-dhela, Darnkina, Bouma, Gharua, Kalabaus, Banshpata and pungus got disappeared.

Fishers Hatem, Taleb, Rawshan Ali and many others of Bilsha Village in Gurudaspur Upazila expressed their frustration and said, canals in the beel have got raised due to gathered sand; so popular fishes, such as Boal, carp, Ruhi, eel, Ghaira and Tengra, are not available.

A college teacher Md Rabiul Karim at Chanchkoir Bazar said, "This full season fishes are not available at bazaars. Earlier fishes were available at this time, and the price was also affordable. Now it has been difficult to run family by the salary. But considering the nutrition demand of children, I have purchased some local fishes despite the price hike," he added.

Senior Assistant Officer of the DoF-Natore District Md Jahangir Alam said, local fishes of Chalanbeel region are disappearing as sediment and sand are halting river flows; unplanned dam raising, pond digging, illegal fishing nets, grabbing beels by filling, fishing with application of poison, pumping-out of beel water for fishing, excessive usages of chemical fertiliser and insecticides, ineffective application of fisheries' laws and absence of reserve zone.

District Fisheries Officer Md Abul Kalam Azad said, the effort is continuing to bring back lost fish species in Chalanbeel region by raising reserve zone. It is essential to preserve fishes and expand fisheries to meet nutrition demand in the country, he added.

That is why it has been stressed for strengthening campaign and mobile court, he maintained.











