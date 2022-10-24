Five shops burnt at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Oct 23: Five shops were fully gutted by fire that broke out in Gafargaon Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The fire originated at a grocery shop at Banshtali Bazar in Aloli Village at around 4am.

Locals said they found a grocery shop caught fire and the fire engulfed adjacent shops within a moment.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the blaze with the help of the locals, said Gafargaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Ram Prasad Pal.

Five shops including three grocery shops were completely burnt along with cash money and goods.

The fire service official assumed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

However, local Union Parishad Chairman Taijuddin Mridha said they will provide financial assistance to the affected people from the government.















