NOAKHALI, Oct 23: A trader has been fined for selling sugar at higher prices in Begumganj Upazila.

A team led by Md Kawser Mia, assistant director (AD) of Noakhali Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP), conducted a drive at Chowmuhani Bazar on Saturday.

During the drive, the DNCRP AD fined Jagganath Mill owner Tk 10,000 for selling sugar at higher price and not keeping the price list in the mill.