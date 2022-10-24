Video
Home Countryside

Three people electrocuted in Habiganj, Gaibandha

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor girls have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Gaibandha, in three days.
HABIGANJ: Two minor children were electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Shimla, 9, daughter of Abdul Latif, and her cousin sister Rujina, 10, daughter of Siddique Ali, residents of Sultansi Village in the upazila.
According to locals, the duo came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while connecting a switch in Shimla's house, which left the girls seriously injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed them to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Khoka Mondal, 65, a resident of Sadipara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Khoka Mondal came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was installing an electric water pump in the area, which left him seriously injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex.


