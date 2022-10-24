Video
Home Countryside

Formalin-mixed bananas flood Patharghata bazaars

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Formalin-mixed bananas being sold in Patharghata Upazila. photo: observer

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Oct 23: Bazaars in Patharghata Upazila of the district have been flooded with formalin-mixed bananas.
Formalin-mixed bananas are harmful for human health. The ingestion of formaldehyde over a prolonged period can cause different diseases including kidney, lever, respiratory, digestive, cardiac, nephrological and neurological problems, along with cancer.
Consumers demanded of the administration for taking legal action against sellers of these bananas.
A visit found selling of formalin bananas openly at Patharghata bazaars and different thoroughfares. People are purchasing these bananas without knowing the harmful effect.
On September 22 speakers raised this allegation at an awareness seminar on consumers' rights protection.
On condition of anonymity, several sellers said, "We purchase these bananas from wholesellers. We don't know whether these bananas are formalin-mixed."
Patharghata Upazila Coordinator of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon Shafiqul Islam Khokon demanded testing these bananas and taking necessary legal actions.
Botany Lecturer of Patharghata College Bishwajit Biswas said, formalin (formaldehyde or methanol) is a poisonous chemical element; this chemical is mixed in different fruits for evading rotting. "It damages our kidney rapidly. It is a silent killer," he added.
Assistant Director of the National Consumers' Protection Rights-Barguna Bipul Biswas said, there is no laboratory in Barguna to test these bananas. If true information is received, legal action will be taken, he added.


