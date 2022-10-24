Video
Home Countryside

Eight robbers held with weapons in Feni

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

FENI, Oct 23: Police arrested eight people along with lethal weapons from Sonagazi Upazila in the district on Saturday night when they were taking preparation for a robbery.
The arrested are: Abdul Munaf, 35, Abu Taher, 50, Iqbal Hossain, 37, Md Mamun, 30, Alamgir, 39, Jewel Hossain, 28, Joynal, 37, and Sujan Khan, 25.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonagazi Model Police Station Khaled Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of Dakbangla Community Centre at around 9 pm, and arrested the eight persons along with the lethal weapons.
He said a total of six cartridges, one LG, four machetes, three iron rods and three torch lights were also seized from their possession.
Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.


