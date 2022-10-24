Training BD specialists begins at Rooppur NPP

PABNA, Oct 23: To prepare a skilled workforce for the safe operation of the country's first-ever nuclear power plant, a training course for Bangladeshi specialists began on October 16 in Rooppur NPP training centre in the district.

The centre built at the NPP site was jointly inaugurated by Minister for Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman and Rosatom Director General Alexy Likhachev.

At present, two groups of Bangladeshi specialists are undergoing training at a function held on October 19.

More than 50 groups are planned to be trained at the centre.

Bangladeshi specialists are to receive training not only at the Rosatom Technical Academy in Russia but also at the Rooppur NPP Training Centre.

According to the General Contract, Russia will provide training to 1,119 Bangladeshi specialists at several phases. Besides, Russia will train another 305 people as a reserve force. Of them, 850 Bangladeshi specialists are to be trained in Russia while the rest at the centre by Russian instructors.

So far, some 686 people have been trained up at Rosatom Technical Academy based at Novovoronezh NPP, which is the reference project of Rooppur NPP. Each training programme for the specialists is of about 4 to 12 months. Each programme consists of several courses for two to six weeks.

Courses include theoretical and practical parts as well as on-job training at Rooppur NPP. The training is conducted by specialists from Novovoronezh NPP. The Rooppur NPP Training Centre is now ready for simulator training for the specialists.

Rooppur NPP Training Centre is headed by a Bangladeshi specialist Md Golam Shahinoor Islam. He successfully completed training at the Rosatom Technical Academy in 2018-2019.

Rooppur NPP will have two power units, each of 1,200mw capacity. The project will require over 1,100 specialists for its operation.











