Saudi crown prince to visit India next month

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Mohammed bin Salman, will visit India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-November on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali, sources said.

He will arrive early morning on November 14 and leave later in the day.

The visit is on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sent him a letter through the External Affairs Minister in September. -NDTV