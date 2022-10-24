

Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on October 23. A Palestinian militant was killed in an explosion in the occupied West Bank, police said, with Israel staying silent on an allegation from fighters that it was behind his assassination. A Palestinian police inspector told AFP that Kilani was killed in an explosion in Nablus, where the Lions' Den militant group has emerged in recent months. photo : AFP