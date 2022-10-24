Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani

Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani

Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on October 23. A Palestinian militant was killed in an explosion in the occupied West Bank, police said, with Israel staying silent on an allegation from fighters that it was behind his assassination. A Palestinian police inspector told AFP that Kilani was killed in an explosion in Nablus, where the Lions' Den militant group has emerged in recent months.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi crown prince to visit India next month
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey
Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani
Hu Congress exit sparks speculation storm
Who's on the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee?
Sunak announces bid to become British PM as Tory MPs' vote looms
Sunak qualifies for PM race as Johnson eyes comeback
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft