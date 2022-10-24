Hu Congress exit sparks speculation storm



China's President Xi Jinping (R) sits besides Premier Li Keqiang (L) as former president Hu Jintao (C) is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th China's Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22. photo : AFP

And while Beijing's state media later said Hu was escorted out by security due to ill health, the 79-year-old appeared reluctant to leave his seat next to Xi -- leading to speculation his departure was a political power play.

Here are some of the main theories about what took place:

State news agency Xinhua said late Saturday that Hu had insisted on attending the session despite being unwell.

"When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," Xinhua said on Twitter, a social media platform that is blocked in China.

State broadcaster CCTV showed Hu casting a ballot for the party's new leadership during a closed-door session on the last day of the Congress -- before foreign journalists were allowed into the venue.

Later, a steward attempted to take a sitting Hu by the arm before being shaken off. The steward then tried to lift Hu up with both hands from under the armpits, and he was escorted out as most of his colleagues stared firmly ahead.

Speculation has long swirled that Hu is suffering from health issues, Alfred Wu Muluan, a Chinese politics expert at the National University of Singapore, told AFP.

"Hu has aged dramatically," Wu said, adding that in 2012 -- when he handed the reins of power over to Xi -- the former leader already appeared "to have some sort of Parkinsons-like symptoms."

Hu's hands were "trembling significantly" during another public appearance in 2015, Wu noted.

But others said the unexpected move was meant to send a strong political signal to those in the party that might oppose Xi's coronation.

Hu's 2003-2013 tenure was seen as a period of increased tolerance of different political factions within the Communist Party and a greater opening up to the world -- a time of comparative pluralism now unthinkable in China under Xi.

Hu's unceremonious exit, then, "must be read together with the scathing criticism of the Hu era as outlined in the 20th Party Congress report by Xi," Henry Gao at Singapore Management University said. -AFP













BEIJING, Oct 23: The abrupt exit of former Chinese leader Hu Jintao from a key political meeting grabbed global headlines, providing a rare moment of drama at the meticulously choreographed event intended to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in power.And while Beijing's state media later said Hu was escorted out by security due to ill health, the 79-year-old appeared reluctant to leave his seat next to Xi -- leading to speculation his departure was a political power play.Here are some of the main theories about what took place:State news agency Xinhua said late Saturday that Hu had insisted on attending the session despite being unwell."When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," Xinhua said on Twitter, a social media platform that is blocked in China.State broadcaster CCTV showed Hu casting a ballot for the party's new leadership during a closed-door session on the last day of the Congress -- before foreign journalists were allowed into the venue.Later, a steward attempted to take a sitting Hu by the arm before being shaken off. The steward then tried to lift Hu up with both hands from under the armpits, and he was escorted out as most of his colleagues stared firmly ahead.Speculation has long swirled that Hu is suffering from health issues, Alfred Wu Muluan, a Chinese politics expert at the National University of Singapore, told AFP."Hu has aged dramatically," Wu said, adding that in 2012 -- when he handed the reins of power over to Xi -- the former leader already appeared "to have some sort of Parkinsons-like symptoms."Hu's hands were "trembling significantly" during another public appearance in 2015, Wu noted.But others said the unexpected move was meant to send a strong political signal to those in the party that might oppose Xi's coronation.Hu's 2003-2013 tenure was seen as a period of increased tolerance of different political factions within the Communist Party and a greater opening up to the world -- a time of comparative pluralism now unthinkable in China under Xi.Hu's unceremonious exit, then, "must be read together with the scathing criticism of the Hu era as outlined in the 20th Party Congress report by Xi," Henry Gao at Singapore Management University said. -AFP