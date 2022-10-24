Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Who's on the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee?

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

(COMBO) This combination of photos created on October 23 shows China's President Xi Jinping (L) and other new members of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee (top 2nd L to R) Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, (bottom 2nd L to R) Li Xi, Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang, as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. photo : AFP

(COMBO) This combination of photos created on October 23 shows China's President Xi Jinping (L) and other new members of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee (top 2nd L to R) Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, (bottom 2nd L to R) Li Xi, Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang, as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. photo : AFP

BEIJING, Oct 23: The Chinese Communist Party on Sunday unveiled its new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee headed by leader Xi Jinping, representing the apex of political power in China.
Here are the men who will rule Beijing for the next five years, in order of seniority.
Xi Jinping
The 69-year-old was re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to secure a third term as Chinese president at the government's annual legislative sessions next March.
Xi abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.
He has consolidated power since becoming general secretary in 2012, partly through a wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign that brought down his political rivals.
Li Qiang
The former Shanghai party chief and Xi confidant was promoted to number two in the party hierarchy, making him likely to be named premier at next March's legislative sessions.
It would be an unusual appointment since Li, unlike most past premiers, does not have experience as a vice premier managing central government portfolios.
The 63-year-old rising star's prospects were seemingly in doubt after he bungled a harsh two-month lockdown of Shanghai earlier this year that saw residents left with a lack of access to food and medical care.
This "showcases to everyone that loyalty rather than popularity is the key for your promotion", tweeted Yang Zhang, an assistant professor at American University in Washington.
Zhao Leji
The 65-year-old former head of the party's top anti-corruption watchdog has remained on the Standing Committee, being promoted to number three in the party hierarchy.
The experienced administrator has been party secretary of two provinces and a Politburo member since 2012.
Wang Huning
Xi's ideology tsar and existing Standing Committee member has been promoted to number four in the party lineup.
Dubbed the "brains behind the throne", the 67-year-old former university professor has devised ideologies for three current and former Chinese presidents, and is the architect of Xi's "China Dream" slogan, as well as the country's more assertive foreign policy.
Cai Qi
Current Beijing party chief Cai Qi has been promoted to the Standing Committee and becomes the head of the General Secretariat, managing the day-to-day affairs of the party, according to a member list released by Xinhua.
The 66-year-old is seen as a close political ally of Xi due to his time working under him in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.
Ding Xuexiang
The low-key Politburo member and top aide of Xi has been promoted to the Standing Committee -- an appointment widely expected by analysts for a member of the leader's inner circle.
The 60-year-old regularly accompanies Xi on official engagements, becoming a familiar face hovering in the background of state media reports, never far from his boss.
The former head of the Communist Party's General Office has never served as a provincial-level party boss or governor, making his appointment effectively a reward for his loyalty to Xi.
Li Xi
The current Politburo member and party chief of economic powerhouse Guangdong province has been promoted to the Standing Committee, in an appointment widely anticipated by observers.
Li, 66, was confirmed as head of the powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's powerful anti-graft watchdog, in a list released by Xinhua.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi crown prince to visit India next month
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey
Palestinian militants fire into the air during the funeral Tamer al-Kilani
Hu Congress exit sparks speculation storm
Who's on the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee?
Sunak announces bid to become British PM as Tory MPs' vote looms
Sunak qualifies for PM race as Johnson eyes comeback
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft