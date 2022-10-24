Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Casemiro's last-gasp leveller rescues Man Utd in Chelsea draw

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, OCT 23: Erik ten Hag hailed Manchester United's "spirit" as Casemiro grabbed his first goal for the club in stoppage-time to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.
Ten Hag's side were seconds away from defeat after Jorginho's 87th minute penalty put Chelsea ahead in United's first match since Cristiano Ronaldo was sent into exile.
But former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro ensured United left west London on a six-match unbeaten run as he netted with a header that was awarded by goal-line technology after crossing the line by millimetres.
"I have to make a big compliment to my team. To fight back with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good," Ten Hag said.
"We dictated the game and I am happy with that. If you concede a goal late it is difficult. It is a fair result."
Ronaldo was missing from the United squad after being dropped by Ten Hag after his refusal to come on as a substitute in Wednesday's win over Tottenham.
It would be no surprise if United and Ronaldo parted ways in the January transfer window, but Ten Hag's men did not appear troubled by the striker's latest petulant outburst.
With Ronaldo banished, United were still the stronger side for long periods, while there were no chants in support of the 37-year-old from the visiting fans packed into one corner of Stamford Bridge.
Fifth-placed United remain one point behind fourth placed Chelsea, who are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions since Graham Potter replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel.
It's disappointing because we're 1-0 ahead at the end but over the course of the game a point is about right and I'm not sure if we did enough to win it," Potter said.
"A really fighting performance from us, we improved a lot after 30 minutes so we will take what we get."
The only concern for United was the sight of France centre-back Raphael Varane limping off in tears in the second half after a World Cup injury scare.
Varane's leg twisted awkwardly as he stretched in a failed attempt to intercept a pass towards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leaving him crumpled in a heap on the pitch for several minutes.
The 29-year-old was eventually able to walk around the pitch unaided, but his angst at potentially missing the World Cup, which starts on November 20, was clear as he punched the corner flag in frustration.
"We have to wait 24 hours and then we will know what it is," Ten Hag said. Lost in the fuss over Ronaldo's antics was the vibrancy of United's performance against Tottenham and they retained that quality at the Bridge.
Luke Shaw fizzed a low drive just wide from the edge of the area, then Anthony's curler forced a good save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Fernandes's pin-point pass opened up the Chelsea defence again, leaving Marcus Rashford one on one with Kepa but a poor first touch saw his shot thud into the keeper's chest.
Rashford didn't let that mess drain his confidence and he surged into the Chelsea area for a fierce strike that Kepa palmed away.
With Chelsea being over-run in central areas, Potter responded by replacing centre-back Marc Cucurella and sending on midfielder Mateo Kovacic in a bid to disrupt United's rhythm.
Chelsea finally managed a menacing raid after Kovacic's introduction as Aubameyang stabbed just wide.
Anthony missed a glorious chance, the winger firing wide after Fernandes sent him racing clear on goal, while Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah hit the bar with a second half header. Potter's men looked to have won it in when Scott McTominay needlessly fouled Armando Broja and Jorginho calmly slotted past David De Gea.
But four minutes into stoppage-time, Casemiro met Shaw's cross with a superb header that Kepa could only tip onto the post, the ball bouncing down just over the line to spark wild United celebrations.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Casemiro's last-gasp leveller rescues Man Utd in Chelsea draw
Madrid turn on the style to beat Sevilla and increase Liga lead
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City
No time to waste at T20 WC: SA skipper
Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions
Mendis powers Sri Lanka to big win over Ireland at T20 World Cup
Adaptability key to success in T20 cricket: Shakib
Why can't we knock Bangladesh off tomorrow: Cooper


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft