Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Madrid turn on the style to beat Sevilla and increase Liga lead

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MADRID, OCT 23: Just when it seemed Real Madrid might consider dropping points in the title race, the champions calmly moved up a gear to secure a 3-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday and extend their La Liga lead.
Carlo Ancelotti's unbeaten side moved six points clear of rivals Barcelona, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, thanks to two strikes in three minutes from Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde in the final stages.
Sevilla thought they might take something from the game when Erik Lamela's leveller cancelled out Luka Modric's early strike, but Madrid confidently wrestled control of the match back.
Vinicius Junior, through on goal in the 79th minute, unselfishly squared for substitute Vazquez to roll the ball home and then Valverde continued his own sublime form with a rocket which left Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scrambling helplessly.
"We lost a bit of confidence when we let in the goal, but luckily, the substitutes gave energy to the team and more confidence," said Ancelotti.
"We scored the second goal with a spectacular counter and a great pass from Vinicius, and from there we were on our way."
The goals provided a rip-roaring finale to a fine night for Madrid supporters, despite heavy rain. Karim Benzema had offered the Ballon d'Or he won on Monday to the masses at the Santiago Bernabeu before kick-off, handed his trophy by former winners Modric and Zinedine Zidane.
Fans brandished gold sheets laid out for them by the club.
Although they were not able to watch the French striker here, with a thigh problem keeping him out, their team maintained their momentum.
It took Real Madrid just five minutes to open the scoring.
Vinicius was the architect, picking the pocket of Gonzalo Montiel, driving forward deep into the area and then sliding a perfect pass across to split the defence and leave Modric with a simple finish on his 450th appearance for the club.
Returning from a sciatica problem, Thibaut Courtois also presented his Yashin Trophy for being the world's best goalkeeper to supporters, which was his only task of note until the second half. He soon had another - picking the ball out of the back of the net.
Lamela finished well after being set-up by Montiel, who stole the ball from Vinicius in a reverse of the opening goal.
Ancelotti responded by replacing Aurelien Tchouameni with Eduardo Camavinga, and Madrid picked up again, boosted further by Marco Asensio and Vazquez coming on.
Rodrygo, operating at false nine in place of Benzema, produced a piece of magic with a backheel to find Vinicius, who shot into the side-netting from a tight angle after hurtling past Bono to reach the pass.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Casemiro's last-gasp leveller rescues Man Utd in Chelsea draw
Madrid turn on the style to beat Sevilla and increase Liga lead
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City
No time to waste at T20 WC: SA skipper
Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions
Mendis powers Sri Lanka to big win over Ireland at T20 World Cup
Adaptability key to success in T20 cricket: Shakib
Why can't we knock Bangladesh off tomorrow: Cooper


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft