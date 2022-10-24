No time to waste at T20 WC: SA skipper

HOBART, OCT 23: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma vowed Sunday his team will come out with all guns blazing in their Twenty20 World Cup bow in Australia, with no time to ease themselves into the tournament.

The Proteas have a poor record in global events, never winning a World Cup or reaching a final in either short-ball format. They failed to make the T20 World Cup semi-finals a year ago on net run-rate.

Bavuma's side meet resurgent qualifier Zimbabwe in an all-African clash in Hobart on Monday to get their Ausralian campaign under way with the pressure on.

But he said they were up for the challenge.

"We have Zimbabwe as our opening game. There, everything that we've spoken about in our meetings and our preparation, we'll be looking to execute them as well as we can," he said.

"We obviously want to start on a positive note. We don't want to kind of ease ourselves into the tournament. There really is no time to do that.

"Tomorrow will really be an opportunity for us to execute our skills and our plans accordingly." -AFP

















