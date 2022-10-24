Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo

Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions

Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions

Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College became champion of the men's event while Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College clinched the women's title of the Walton 7th Federation Cup Taekwondo on Sunday in Dhaka.
After the event, the winners received trophies and medals in the award programme. Walton Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn was the chief guest of the closing programme.
In the men's event, Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College clinched a total of nine gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals and with the highest number of medals, the team became the champion. Winning eight gold and seven silver medals, Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club became the runner-up.
In the women's event, Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College won nine gold and 14 silver medals to clinch the champion title. The District Sports Association (DSA) team from Sirajganj became the runner-up of the women's event with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.
A total of 40 gold medals in 8 categories were awarded to the winners.
All the matches of the Federation Cup Taekwondo were played at the gymnasium of the National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.
Earlier, the two-day-long Taekwondo began on Saturday. A total of 350 athletes, 200 men and 120 women, from 28 teams participated there. There were 10 teams from districts while 18 teams were from different schools and colleges.
Walton was the sponsor of the event arranged by the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF).








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Casemiro's last-gasp leveller rescues Man Utd in Chelsea draw
Madrid turn on the style to beat Sevilla and increase Liga lead
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City
No time to waste at T20 WC: SA skipper
Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions
Mendis powers Sri Lanka to big win over Ireland at T20 World Cup
Adaptability key to success in T20 cricket: Shakib
Why can't we knock Bangladesh off tomorrow: Cooper


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft