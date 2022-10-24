

Noor Mohammad, Munshi Abdur Rouf champions

After the event, the winners received trophies and medals in the award programme. Walton Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn was the chief guest of the closing programme.

In the men's event, Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College clinched a total of nine gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals and with the highest number of medals, the team became the champion. Winning eight gold and seven silver medals, Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club became the runner-up.

In the women's event, Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College won nine gold and 14 silver medals to clinch the champion title. The District Sports Association (DSA) team from Sirajganj became the runner-up of the women's event with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

A total of 40 gold medals in 8 categories were awarded to the winners.

All the matches of the Federation Cup Taekwondo were played at the gymnasium of the National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.

Earlier, the two-day-long Taekwondo began on Saturday. A total of 350 athletes, 200 men and 120 women, from 28 teams participated there. There were 10 teams from districts while 18 teams were from different schools and colleges.

Walton was the sponsor of the event arranged by the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF).













Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College became champion of the men's event while Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College clinched the women's title of the Walton 7th Federation Cup Taekwondo on Sunday in Dhaka.After the event, the winners received trophies and medals in the award programme. Walton Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn was the chief guest of the closing programme.In the men's event, Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College clinched a total of nine gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals and with the highest number of medals, the team became the champion. Winning eight gold and seven silver medals, Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club became the runner-up.In the women's event, Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College won nine gold and 14 silver medals to clinch the champion title. The District Sports Association (DSA) team from Sirajganj became the runner-up of the women's event with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.A total of 40 gold medals in 8 categories were awarded to the winners.All the matches of the Federation Cup Taekwondo were played at the gymnasium of the National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.Earlier, the two-day-long Taekwondo began on Saturday. A total of 350 athletes, 200 men and 120 women, from 28 teams participated there. There were 10 teams from districts while 18 teams were from different schools and colleges.Walton was the sponsor of the event arranged by the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF).