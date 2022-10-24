Video
Home Sports

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Adaptability key to success in T20 cricket: Shakib

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan speaks ahead of their first match against Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan believes that all 15-member of his team are fit and are ready to give their best shots. He, at the same time, asserted all that the wicket in Hobart is similar to Christchurch.
"Weather in Hobart is little similar to Christchurch," Shakib told in the pre-match press conference on Sunday ahead of their clash against Netherlands. "So, the four matches we played in New Zealand will help us".
Bangladesh experimented with five different set of openers in last four matches. Shakib think that all the players should have ability to play at any order according to the needs of the team. He said, "The teams have more adaptability, does well in T20 cricket".
"Fifteen players come to play here. Everyone is ready and fit. Everyone has the ability to adapt in each position. I want everyone open-minded regarding the positions for the necessity of the team," he stated.
Bangladesh got Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Super-12 round. These teams are less challenging comparing to the teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies or Ireland. Bangladesh skipper however, is showing equal respect to all the teams and he reveals that they have equal plan for all the teams in the group.
"We have taken equal preparation and planning for all-five guaranteed World Cup matches here irrespective to the opponents. It can be Netherlands, South Africa, India, Pakistan or Zimbabwe.  Look, they have come as qualified and deserving teams," he explained.
Shakib is the lone Bangladesh player who has experience of playing in Hobart when he played Big Bash League half a decade ago. So, he thinks that such an old memory will come to no use. Rather, he wants to take lesson from the last two matches played here. In this regard, he further said, "I played one match here a long time ago. So, I don't think, it'll help us. We have scope to get good knowledge about the wicket from one warm-up match and one is going to take place today".
Regarding the wickets and preparation, he said that the coach and the team director visited the wicket but he wants to emphasize on individual player's plan on the wicket.
"Coach and Khaled Mahmud Sujon visited the wicket but everyone will create his own plan when he will visit the ground," Shakib clarified.
Concerning the preparation for today's match he said, "We have a very good preparation. Everyone is fit and ready to go. Everyone is ready and excited for the match tomorrow".








