Fakhrul’s statement over Khulna BNP rally false: AL  

KHULNA, Oct 23: Awami League (AL) leaders of Khulna City and District units on Sunday accused BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir of giving false statements over obstruction and harassment of BNP leaders and activists by AL men here on Saturday.

They said this at a press conference on Sunday noon at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu auditorium at Khulna Press Club. Quoting Fakhrul's speech published in different TV channels, print and online media where he claimed that thousands of people joined the Khulna rally. The AL leaders said Fakhrul should seek apology for making false statement.

Khulna District AL President and newly-elected Zilla Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid made the remark while reading out a written speech at the press conference.

General Secretaries of City and District units of AL MDA Babul Rana and Adv Sujit Kumar Adhikari, Parliament Member of Khulna-6 constituency Akteruzzaman Babu, President of Khulna Lawyers Association Adv Saiful Islam, among others, spoke. Leaders of AL and its front organizations were present at the conference.

"People are considering his (Fakhrul) statement as a mockery, while children are also laughing when he says that AL men intercepted, swooped and attacked BNP men in different city points," Harun said.

"No AL men attacked BNP processions anywhere in the division, but BNP men carrying sticks, sharp weapons, guns attacked the police and AL men. They vandalized and torched different AL offices and ransacked public establishments including Khulna Railway Station," he said.