Charges framed against APS of Tareque Rahman

A Dhaka Court on Sunday framed charges against Mia Nuruddin Apu, former Assistant Personal Secretary (APS) to BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in a case filed for not submitting wealth statement.

After framing charges, Judge Md Nazrul Islam of the Special Judge Court No -10 fixed November 27 for beginning of the trial of the case.

Apu claiming innocence demanded justice while the judge read out the allegations before him.

The case statement is that on January 1 in 2020 ACC sent a notice to Apu asking him to submit his wealth statement. His lawyer sought time for submitting the wealth statement. As he failed to submit his wealth statement in the stipulated time, the ACC Deputy Director, Dewan Shafiuddin Ahmed filed a case with the ACC's Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka on January 21 in 2021.













