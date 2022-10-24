Experts discuss economic, health impacts of C-19

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated policy discourse for more than two years from early 2020, when the health and economic impacts of the virus first began to affect countries across the globe.

Concerns around viral transmission and overburdened health systems caused many governments to adopt strict containment strategies to slow down the spread of the virus, including restrictions on the movement of people and goods that led to massive supply chain disruptions and slowdowns in several economic sectors. Unsurprisingly, the poorest and most marginalized were worse hit by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The editors and authors of a special issue of the Applied Economics Perspectives and Policy (AEPP), the policy journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association, titled - "Covid-19 in South Asia: Lessons from a time of upheaval" gathered in Kathmandu, Nepal for a workshop from October 17 and 18, to present and discuss the micro and macro-economic analyses of the impacts of Covid-19 and associated shocks in countries across the region, an International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) press release said on Sunday.

The main motivation for bringing out this special issue is to publish a set of forward-looking, applied policy analyses with the aim of informing future policies, it added.

Remarking on the journal's special issue, Dr Shahidur Rashid, Director, IFPRI-South Asia Regional Office said, "In bringing together this issue, the editors hope to anchor the large body of scholarship and the lessons learned from this crisis to offer concrete recommendations to mitigate the pandemic's impact in the region and for similar shocks going forward."













