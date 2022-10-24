GM Quader will be thrown into dustbin: Ranga

Jatiya Party's founder Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad and chief patron Rowshan Ershad have been accused of conspiring to erase the names of JP's current Chairman GM Quader.

Rowshan Ershad fellow leaders made this allegation in a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of 'Upazila Day' at the National Press Club of the capital on Sunday morning.

Earlier, Rowshan Ershad called the 10th council session of Jatiya Party on upcoming November 26.

Under the leadership of the joint convener of the conference preparation committee Delwar Hossain, former Secretary General of JP Mashiur Rahman Ranga, convener of the preparation committee Kazi Mamunur Rashid and SMM Alam joined the meeting.

Besides, JP's former parliament member Ziaul Haque Mridha, former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Abdur Rauf Manik, former presidium member Fakhruzzaman Jahangir, former vice chairman Nurul Islam Nuru and many others were present at the meeting.

Mashiur Rahman Ranga said to the leaders and activists of Jatiya Party, that GM Quader's Jatiya Party is never mainstream at all. It has now become a business party. Many of you are in doubt today. Don't be in doubt. I will throw the GM cadres in the dust bin.

Ranga further said, today the GM is giving various conditions about who will form an alliance with Awami League or BNP. The game of money is going on who will be nominated and who will not be nominated. The party has now become a nationalist business group party.

Mashiur Rahman Rang complained that the death anniversary of founder Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad is not celebrated in the party. GM Quader is throwing Ershad's followers out of the party after becoming Chairman.

Ranga said Jatiya Party's current general secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said after a meeting of the party's presidium members a few days ago that the party's chief patron Rowshan Ershad's position is decorative. She has no organisational power.

Besides, Article 20(a) of the constitution of the party states that the Chairman of the Jatiya Party shall have all the powers. Chairman can take any decision by single power.

Ranga's claim, by amending this section of the constitution, we have said that Rowshan Ershad will carry the party's flag. The Chairman of the party will take the decision on his advice. It was decided to submit the revised.

Constitution to the Election Commission with Rowshan Ershad as the party's Chief, which was signed by me as the general secretary. But the amended constitution was not submitted to the Election Commission.

Addressing the GM cadres, Ranga said that on October 30 Begum Rowshan Ershad will address the opposition party leader in Parliament. Stop if you have the strength.















