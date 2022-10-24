Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

GM Quader will be thrown into dustbin: Ranga

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party's founder Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad and chief patron Rowshan Ershad have been accused of conspiring to erase the names of JP's current Chairman GM Quader.
Rowshan Ershad fellow leaders made this allegation in a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of 'Upazila Day' at the National Press Club of the capital on Sunday morning.
Earlier, Rowshan Ershad called the 10th council session of Jatiya Party on upcoming November 26.
Under the leadership of the joint convener of the conference preparation committee Delwar Hossain, former Secretary General of JP Mashiur Rahman Ranga, convener of the preparation committee Kazi Mamunur Rashid and SMM Alam joined the meeting.  
Besides, JP's former parliament member Ziaul Haque Mridha, former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Abdur Rauf Manik, former presidium member Fakhruzzaman Jahangir, former vice chairman Nurul Islam Nuru and many others were present at the meeting.
Mashiur Rahman Ranga said to the leaders and activists of Jatiya Party, that GM Quader's Jatiya Party is never mainstream at all. It has now become a business party. Many of you are in doubt today. Don't be in doubt. I will throw the GM cadres in the dust bin.
Ranga further said, today the GM is giving various conditions about who will form an alliance with Awami League or BNP. The game of money is going on who will be nominated and who will not be nominated. The party has now become a nationalist business group party.
Mashiur Rahman Rang complained that the death anniversary of founder Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad is not celebrated in the party. GM Quader is throwing Ershad's followers out of the party after becoming Chairman.
Ranga said Jatiya Party's current general secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said after a meeting of the party's presidium members a few days ago that the party's chief patron Rowshan Ershad's position is decorative. She has no organisational power.
Besides, Article 20(a) of the constitution of the party states that the Chairman of the Jatiya Party shall have all the powers. Chairman can take any decision by single power.
Ranga's claim, by amending this section of the constitution, we have said that Rowshan Ershad will carry the party's flag. The Chairman of the party will take the decision on his advice. It was decided to submit the revised.
Constitution to the Election Commission with Rowshan Ershad as the party's Chief, which was signed by me as the general secretary. But the amended constitution was not submitted to the Election Commission.
Addressing the GM cadres, Ranga said that on October 30 Begum Rowshan Ershad will address the opposition party leader in Parliament. Stop if you have the strength.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul’s statement over Khulna BNP rally false: AL  
Charges framed against APS of Tareque Rahman
Experts discuss economic, health impacts of C-19
GM Quader will be thrown into dustbin: Ranga
A district court on Sunday sent to jail 36 BNP leaders and activists
I can see a confrontational situation ahead: Fakhrul
Ctg port suspends lighterage, low areas inundated
4 walk to gallows in Bogura


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft