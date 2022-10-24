I can see a confrontational situation ahead: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday apprehended that the way the political situation in the country is evolving could lead to a serious confrontation on the streets, unless the government takes responsibility to resolve all the disputes regarding the election.

"I can see a confrontational situation ahead. The responsibility lies with the government to resolve all the disputes," he said

The BNP leader came up with the comments in a meeting to exchange views with members of the Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (Ocab), a platform of Dhaka-based journalists working for foreign media outlets.

Fakhrul reiterated the BNP's stance that there is no way they will join the next election if it is held under a political government.

He accused the government of harassing opposition BNP leaders and activists and barring them from joining the anti-government rallies.

The BNP leader, who was elected from the Bogura-6 constituency in the 2018 election but famously refused to take oath as an MP, said obstacles were being created by the intelligence agencies and administration to foil the opposition rallies.

He said their people were being intimidated. "The intelligence people are sitting with the DCs and SPs and giving decisions to foil our programs," he said. -UNB













