Ctg port suspends lighterage, low areas inundated

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 23: Lighterage in the Outer anchorage of Chattogram Port remained suspended due to rough sea as the depression over the east-central Bay intensified into deep depression on Sunday morning.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 4.

"The depression is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction," the Met Office said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50-60 kph in gusts, it said.

The sea will remain rough, it said.

"Preparations have been taken by Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) to avert untoward incidents ,"CPA Secretary Muhammad Omar Faruk told the Daily Observer.

More than 50 ships are waiting to unload in the outer anchorage.

The North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience squally winds of 40-50 kph together with heavy rains 44-88 MM, said the Met Office in a news release.

The low-lying areas in coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar are likely to be inundated by tidal surge, said Met Office.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in shelter until further notice, it said.











