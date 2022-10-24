Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Minor Girl Rape

4 walk to gallows in Bogura

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

Bogura, Oct 23: A Bogura court on Sunday sentenced four people to death for raping and killing a seven-year-old minor girl in Dhunat upazila of Bogura district in 2020.
The convicts are Bappy Ahmed (24), Kamal Pasha (37), Shamim Reza (24) and Md Lavlu (23). They are the residents of Nashratpur village under Dhunat upazila.
Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir, the judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 of Bogura, passed the verdict in presence of all accused around 12:30pm.
Special Public Prosecutor of the court Ashekur Rahman Sujan told this correspondent that the court also fined each of them Tk one lakh, in default of which they will have to suffer one year imprisonment in jail before death, added the PP.
According to the prosecution, the victim went to an Islamic Mahfil with her grandmother near her village on December 14, 2020.
In the evening that day, when the victim went to a shop to buy sweets, accused Bappy took the girl to a classroom of an educational institute nearby where the other accused were present. They raped the girl there. As the victim knew the accused, the latter tried to strangulate her to death.
Later, the villagers and family members rescued the girl in an unconscious state from a bamboo bush and took her to a nearby hospital where the doctor pronounced her dead.
On December 15, 2020, the victim's father filed a case with Dhunat Police Station.
On December 25, 2020, local police arrested the four accused who later gave confessional statement before the court, PP Ashequr Rahman Sujan said. On November 25, 2021, police pressed a charge sheet in court accusing all four rapists, he added.
After examining witnesses and documents, the court on Sunday pronounced the verdict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul’s statement over Khulna BNP rally false: AL  
Charges framed against APS of Tareque Rahman
Experts discuss economic, health impacts of C-19
GM Quader will be thrown into dustbin: Ranga
A district court on Sunday sent to jail 36 BNP leaders and activists
I can see a confrontational situation ahead: Fakhrul
Ctg port suspends lighterage, low areas inundated
4 walk to gallows in Bogura


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft