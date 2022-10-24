4 walk to gallows in Bogura

Bogura, Oct 23: A Bogura court on Sunday sentenced four people to death for raping and killing a seven-year-old minor girl in Dhunat upazila of Bogura district in 2020.

The convicts are Bappy Ahmed (24), Kamal Pasha (37), Shamim Reza (24) and Md Lavlu (23). They are the residents of Nashratpur village under Dhunat upazila.

Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir, the judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 of Bogura, passed the verdict in presence of all accused around 12:30pm.

Special Public Prosecutor of the court Ashekur Rahman Sujan told this correspondent that the court also fined each of them Tk one lakh, in default of which they will have to suffer one year imprisonment in jail before death, added the PP.

According to the prosecution, the victim went to an Islamic Mahfil with her grandmother near her village on December 14, 2020.

In the evening that day, when the victim went to a shop to buy sweets, accused Bappy took the girl to a classroom of an educational institute nearby where the other accused were present. They raped the girl there. As the victim knew the accused, the latter tried to strangulate her to death.

Later, the villagers and family members rescued the girl in an unconscious state from a bamboo bush and took her to a nearby hospital where the doctor pronounced her dead.

On December 15, 2020, the victim's father filed a case with Dhunat Police Station.

On December 25, 2020, local police arrested the four accused who later gave confessional statement before the court, PP Ashequr Rahman Sujan said. On November 25, 2021, police pressed a charge sheet in court accusing all four rapists, he added.

After examining witnesses and documents, the court on Sunday pronounced the verdict.













