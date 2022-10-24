Kali Puja today

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, the second largest festival of Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country today with due religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the festival of lights.

Usually, Kali Puja, worshipping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik (October or November).

At the night of the festival, members of the Hindu community light earthen lamps (Pradeep) at their houses and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons.

In the capital city, the Shyama Puja will be celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple under Sabujbagh police station, Ramna Kali Mandir, Radha Gobinda Jeo's Thakur Temple at Banagram, Postogola crematorium, Ramkrishna Mission, Biharilal Jeo's Temple at Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir at Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar.

According to puja schedule, Ramkrishna Mission and Ramkrishna Math, Dhaka, the worship of goddess Kali will begin in the night today at the mission, which will be followed by offering of anjali and 'hom-joggo'.

Marking the festival, idols of the Goddess Kali have already been installed at different temples and mandaps across the city.














