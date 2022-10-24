

Dhaka Bank launches Tayyebah Islami Banking

EmranulHuq, Managing Director and CEO announced the inauguration of 'Tayyebah Dhaka Islamic Banking' and 'Tayyebah Islamic Credit Card'.Mufti Murtaza Hasan FayeziMasum, Khotib, Gulshan Society Jame Mosqueand the Principle of Markazu Foyzil Quran Al-Islami, Mirpur, Dhakawas was the chief guest of the programme.

"Tayyebah", means Purity. EmranulHuq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited presided over the "Tayyebah" brand inauguration programme.

He was accompanied by Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director; Deputy Managing Directors Mostaque Ahmed (CEMO), A K M Shahnawaj, A M MMoyen Uddin; Tipu Sultan, EVP and Head of Islamic Banking Division.

The programme started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, by three top Ranked Winners of International Championship Program (Muaz Mahmud- Participants for Dubai international Hifzul Quran Competition, Hasan Fazle Rabbi- Participants in Mishore international Hifzul Quran Competition and Hafez Saleh Ahmed Takrim(Stood Third in Saudia Arabia international Hifzul Quran Competition within 111 countries).

Tipu Sultan delivered welcome address for the event, followed by speeches from Mostaque Ahmed and Mohammad Abu Jafar. A speech was delivered by chief guest, Mufti Murtaza Hasan Fayezi Masum, Khotib, Gulshan Society Jame Mosque, who also became the first person to open "Tayyebah" Islamic Credit Card. Through the launch of "Tayyebah", Dhaka Bank aims to make Islamic Banking services more accessible and meet the increasing demand from conventional branches.













