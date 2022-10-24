FSIBL opens Oxygen branch as its 200th branch



First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated its Oxygen Branch as 200th Branch at Compact Square (Mayer Doa), Oxygen-Quaish Road, Bangabandhu Avenue, Ward # 3 Chattogram on Sunday with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Directorof the Bank inaugurated the branch.Among others, Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammed Hafizur Rahman, Zonal Head of Chattogram North, Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Zonal Head of Chattogram South, Divisional Heads of Head Office, Mohammad Mafijul Alam, Manager of Oxygen Branch, KhurshedAlam, Chairman, Compact Properties Ltd., Md. Jasim Uddin, President, Shital-Jharna Star Housing Welfare Samity along with other officials were present in the occasion.A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard.