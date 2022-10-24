Stocks continue to fall on profit booking

The market saw a big fall in share prices on Sunday, the first day of the week following similar setback ending last week, as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on both thebourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, plunged 47 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end the day at 6,344 points. The DS30, the index that consists of blue-chip companies, went down 0.67 per cent to 2,262, while the DSES, the Shariah-complaint index, dropped 0.58 per cent to 1,398.

At the DSE among the companies whose shares have been manipulated in the market are JMI Group, Orion Group, BSE, Unique Hotels and Eastern Housing Limited.

On the day shares worth Tk 788.46 crore were traded on the DSE on Sunday, against the transaction of Tk 975.62 crore on Thursday. Shares of 359 companies and mutual funds were traded on DSE. Of them the prices increased for 17, decreased for 119 and remained unchanged for 223.

The CSE's the CASPI, the all-share price index, decreased 80 points, or 0.42 per cent to end at 18,719 and shares worth Tk 16.75 crore were traded.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Intraco CNG, Anwar Galvanizing, Square Pharma, Sea-Pearl Hotel, Eastern Housing, Sonali Paper and KDS Accessories.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Sea-Pearl Hotels 7.87 per cent, Orion Infusion 4.55 per cent, Sonali Paper 3.04 per cent, Intraco CNG 2.64 per cent, Bangladesh General Insurance 1.17 per cent, Pragati Insurance 0.68 per cent, Dhaka Dying 0.55 per cent, Prime Bank 0.52 per cent, Al-Arafa Islami Bank 0.41 per cent rate increased.

Other top decliners on DSE included Samrita Hospitals 9.70 per cent, BBS 9.46 per cent, Indobangla Pharma 9.33 per cent, JMI Hospitals 9.24 per cent, Aramit Ltd 8.75 per cent, BD Lamps 8.74 per cent, Monospool Paper fell by 8.74 per cent, Tamizuddin Textile by 8.74 per cent and JMI Syringe by 8.73 per cent.



















