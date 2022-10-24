

Aziz Ahmad wins US award in New York

On Thursday, October 20, Aziz Ahmed received the Partnership Award on behalf of technology consulting company, UTC Associates, at a lavish reception in New York. UTC Associates was selected as the best supplier in category two of the award ceremony, beating out 30 other nominees.

NYNJMSDC has hosted this award ceremony for more than 30 years. According to ceremony organizers, almost all nominees involved in mainstream businesses representing minority ethnic communities, dream of receiving this award.

"It is important that we acknowledge businesses in our community that not only deliver a high level of service to their customers but do so locally, creating jobs and opportunity for others in our area," said Terrence Clark, NYNJMSDC President.

Ahmad has earned a reputation for providing quality business solutions in the information technology sector for more than two decades in the United States and was lauded by the organizers in the citation before he was handed the award.

In his announcement, Clark said that Ahmed has not only expanded his technology supports to US systems but has also taken his own technology services to Bangladesh. Ahmed spreads the knowledge of technology to the world and the impact of his business spills over everywhere.

"Ahmad has spent over 20 years building UTC into a leading provider of technology resources and solutions with a reputation as a trusted partner to organizations across a wide range of technical services," Terrence added.

A video document highlighting the works of Ahmad stated that he lives by the motto: providing opportunities, improving lives.

Aziz Ahmad founded CodersTrust Bangladesh that at this time has trained 60,000 youths from underprivileged, unemployed, underemployed people, 10,000 school teachers several thousand women who had have households.

After receiving the award, Aziz Ahmad said, "I am humbled and honored that UTC has been awarded 2022 Supplier of the Year as it is a testament to the hard work by all of the UTC team and my personal commitment to support the minority owned business community."

He thanked the Council for opening doors to opportunities for diverse companies like UTC Associates, and advocating for diversity, inclusion, and recognition of excellence at all levels.

"With our services to ICT, we want to leave a world where our children, their children and their children will live well," said Ahmad.

Savio Chan, President of the US-China Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Ahmad and said, "Mr. Ahmed has been involved in the technology supply business as a champion for over 20 years. This award is big recognition of that."

Ahmad previously received the internationally prestigious Nova Award in April 2022 for his contribution to green technology.

UTC Associates, Inc. is a New York based technology services company, established in 2001, providing technology consulting services and solutions to organizations in both the public and private sector. The company has specific practices including Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Cloud Migration, DevOPs, Mobility, Cyber Security and Software Development.













Aziz Ahmad is an award-winning entrepreneur, CEO of UTC Associates, Technology Architect, and philanthropist won the prestigious Partnership Award offered by New York New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (NYNJMSDC/the Council)On Thursday, October 20, Aziz Ahmed received the Partnership Award on behalf of technology consulting company, UTC Associates, at a lavish reception in New York. UTC Associates was selected as the best supplier in category two of the award ceremony, beating out 30 other nominees.NYNJMSDC has hosted this award ceremony for more than 30 years. According to ceremony organizers, almost all nominees involved in mainstream businesses representing minority ethnic communities, dream of receiving this award."It is important that we acknowledge businesses in our community that not only deliver a high level of service to their customers but do so locally, creating jobs and opportunity for others in our area," said Terrence Clark, NYNJMSDC President.Ahmad has earned a reputation for providing quality business solutions in the information technology sector for more than two decades in the United States and was lauded by the organizers in the citation before he was handed the award.In his announcement, Clark said that Ahmed has not only expanded his technology supports to US systems but has also taken his own technology services to Bangladesh. Ahmed spreads the knowledge of technology to the world and the impact of his business spills over everywhere."Ahmad has spent over 20 years building UTC into a leading provider of technology resources and solutions with a reputation as a trusted partner to organizations across a wide range of technical services," Terrence added.A video document highlighting the works of Ahmad stated that he lives by the motto: providing opportunities, improving lives.Aziz Ahmad founded CodersTrust Bangladesh that at this time has trained 60,000 youths from underprivileged, unemployed, underemployed people, 10,000 school teachers several thousand women who had have households.After receiving the award, Aziz Ahmad said, "I am humbled and honored that UTC has been awarded 2022 Supplier of the Year as it is a testament to the hard work by all of the UTC team and my personal commitment to support the minority owned business community."He thanked the Council for opening doors to opportunities for diverse companies like UTC Associates, and advocating for diversity, inclusion, and recognition of excellence at all levels."With our services to ICT, we want to leave a world where our children, their children and their children will live well," said Ahmad.Savio Chan, President of the US-China Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Ahmad and said, "Mr. Ahmed has been involved in the technology supply business as a champion for over 20 years. This award is big recognition of that."Ahmad previously received the internationally prestigious Nova Award in April 2022 for his contribution to green technology.UTC Associates, Inc. is a New York based technology services company, established in 2001, providing technology consulting services and solutions to organizations in both the public and private sector. The company has specific practices including Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Cloud Migration, DevOPs, Mobility, Cyber Security and Software Development.