Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World Spice Food Festival kicks off in Peninsula Chattogram

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

World Spice Food Festival kicks off in Peninsula Chattogram

World Spice Food Festival kicks off in Peninsula Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 22: A week-long World Spice Food Festival started with a big buffet of domestic and international fusion food at the Peninsula Chittagong in the port city late on Thursday last.
General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardhan along with all the HODs and officers of all the departments of the Peninsula  inaugurated this food festival. Senior journalists of Chattogram, food bloggers were present among others.
The Peninsula always hosts a variety of dishes of exceptional taste for its guests.  The World Spice Food Festival has organized the tempting flavors and fusion flavors of Indian, Sri Lankan, Japanese, Chinese, Bangladeshi and Arabian cuisines.
During the festival guests can enjoy the World Spice Food Festival buffet dinner with more than 100 menu items every day. The price of  buffet BDT 3200  per person all inclusive. There is a buy one get one free offer for designated cardholders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Dhaka Bank launches Tayyebah Islami Banking
FSIBL opens Oxygen branch as its 200th branch
BSRTI ponders revival of Rajshahi silk industries
QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
Stocks continue to fall on profit booking
Aziz Ahmad wins US award in New York
Two refiners halve sugar output blaming gas crisis


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft