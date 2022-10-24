

World Spice Food Festival kicks off in Peninsula Chattogram

General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardhan along with all the HODs and officers of all the departments of the Peninsula inaugurated this food festival. Senior journalists of Chattogram, food bloggers were present among others.

The Peninsula always hosts a variety of dishes of exceptional taste for its guests. The World Spice Food Festival has organized the tempting flavors and fusion flavors of Indian, Sri Lankan, Japanese, Chinese, Bangladeshi and Arabian cuisines.

During the festival guests can enjoy the World Spice Food Festival buffet dinner with more than 100 menu items every day. The price of buffet BDT 3200 per person all inclusive. There is a buy one get one free offer for designated cardholders.









