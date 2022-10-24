

GPH Ispat holds camp on eye ailment, diabetes

In the speech of the Chief Guest, Lion Sheikh Shamsuddin Siddiqui, Governor of Lions District 315 B4, PMJF called upon next generation to raise awareness by utlising the global service of Lionism on children's cancer, hunger, diabetes, adverse effects of environment.

Mohammad Almas Shimul, Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat reminisced, "During the cyclone of 1991, I worked as a Leo for the victims. Later I joined Lionism. He vowed to do more humanitarian work in the future, including conducting medical camps for women by past gynecologists at GPH.

In the event, about 241 workers were given treatment after eye examination and diabetes screening.

The program was presided over by Lion Rajesh Chowdhury, Lions Club of Chattogram City while attended by GPH Ispat Executive Director Sales and Marketing Shovan Mahbub Shahabuddin, Media Advisor Ovik Osman, Advisor Logistics Colonel Mohammad Shawkat Osman (Retd.), Lion Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury, Gazi Md Shahidullah MJF, Mirza Md Zahid Hossain, Leo Club Chairperson Md Anisul Haque Chowdhury and Nazma Aktar among others.

















