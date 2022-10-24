OPPO holds 2-month carnival to celebrate 2nd Service Day

In order to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day and express gratitude for the support and companionship of users, OPPO is holding a 2-month carnival from October 1 to November 30, 2022.

During this event, users can enjoy 3 kinds of services - with discounts of up to 50% for mainboard replacement, up to 15% for screen replacement, and up to 30% discount for back cover, says a press release.

Moving back to October 10, 2020, OPPO Service Day was initially launched in 8 countries/regions. After that, OPPO held a Super Service Day special event last June and officially extended its Service Day from 1 day to 3 days, that is 10-12th of each month. And October 10, 2022, marked the 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day, which represents a new milestone to it. So far, OPPO users can enjoy 8 major exclusive benefits on Service Day at more than 900 service centers in 24 countries/regions all over the world.

"Inspiring" is one of the keywords of OPPO's service motto. The purpose of the Service Day event is not only about phone repair, but also providing users with friendly service. And the process of providing service for users is not only to solve their phone problems, but also to help them gain new skills and expand new knowledge. At the same time, it is also a process for OPPO to listen to users' voices and feedback, constantly optimize and develop its products and service, and grow together with users.

In the future, OPPO will strive to provide more friendly and professional services, and look forward to the next 2 years together with all users! On the next Service Day, 10-12th November, OPPO hopes to meet you again! For more details, one may visit https://support.oppo.com/bd/serviceday/.















