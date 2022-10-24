Video
Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Oct 23: The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter Inc have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said.
The banks are not planning to syndicate the debt as is typical with such acquisitions, and are instead planning to keep it on their balance sheets until there is more investor appetite, the sources said.
The banks, which include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays Plc, declined to comment. Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk agreed to pay $44 billion for Twitter in April, before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in a bid to fight inflation. This made the acquisition financing look too cheap in the eyes of credit investors, so the banks would have to take a financial hit totalling hundreds of millions of dollars to get it off their books.
Also preventing the banks from marketing the debt was uncertainty around the deal's completion. Musk has tried to get out of the deal, arguing Twitter misled him over the number of spam accounts on the platform, and only agreed to comply with a Delaware court judge's Oct 28 deadline to close the transaction earlier this month. He has not revealed details on Twitter's new leadership and business plan, and many debt investors are holding back until they get more details on that front, the sources said.    -Reuters


