Daraz makes available US Nior products

Monday, 24 October, 2022, 5:59 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

American color cosmetic brand Nior is now available on Daraz.com, one of the leading online shopping platforms. The MoU was signed recently at an event at the brand's headquarters, Simple Tree Anarkali.
The agreement was signed by Mizanur Rahman, Head of Sales of Cosmetics and Skin Care of the brand and Md. Al As-Wad, Head of Brand and Key Account of Daraz Bangladesh Limited.
Senior officials of Daraz and Nior brands were also present on the occasion. As a result of this agreement, all products of Nior's color cosmetics and skin care range will now be available on Daraz.com (https://www.daraz.com.bd/).
It is to be noted that for more than two centuries, Nior has been gaining prominence among women as a decoration accessory in the world market. Meanwhile, American skin care brand Blaze & Skin, Siodil and color cosmetics brand Harlan will soon tie up with Daraz.
Blaze & Skin's skincare range includes shower gel, body lotion, body scrub, body jelly, body mist, cleanser, moisturizer, face sheet mask, hydrogel eye patch, lip mask, face scrub, serum, toner, white black face mask, Green Clay Mask, Sleeping Mask and Micellar Water.


